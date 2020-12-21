A business owner in 100 Mile House will appear in court for violations of COVID-19 measures.

100 Mile House RCMP, along with an Environmental Officer of Interior Health, and a health inspector, attended a business which had been reported in violation of the COVID-19 Measures Act (CMA). Upon attendance of the business, violations of the CMA under section 7(1), Failure to Comply with Patron Requirements were found. An appearance notice was issued to the business owner in place of a violation ticket.

RCMP, Work Safe BC, and Interior Health say they’ve been speaking with the business owner since December 8th in an effort to have them work within the CMA as required.

The name of the business has not been released yet, because no formal complaint has been reported.