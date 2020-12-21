Human remains were discovered Saturday, December 19 on the side of Highway 20 between Hanceville and Riske Creek.

Alexis Creek RCMP Sargeant Trevor Romanchych said “Personal effects and clothing located at the scene led investigators to believe that this was Mr. Randolph Quilt. A positive ID will have to be made through a DNA comparison to the family of Randolph”.

Romanchych said a Highway and Roads worker located human remains and the Alexis Creek RCMP were notified and attended the location.

Romanchych added the remains have been turned over to the BC Coroner Service for further examination and at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Police continue to investigate.

“Alexis Creek RCMP would like to express its gratitude to all those that assisted with trying to locate Mr. Randolph Quilt. Our thoughts and prayers are with Randolph Quilt, his family, and the communities of the Tsilhqot’in Nation” Romanchych said.

Randolph Quilt was reported missing on November 29 and was last seen on September 26th.

Police say the Family of Randolph Quilt and Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua attended the location and a cultural ceremony took place.