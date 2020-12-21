The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle/house fire over the weekend.

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert says they were called out to a residence on Joy Road, south of town, just after midnight on Sunday morning…

“It was dispatched by 9-1-1, from the resident of the home. Upon arrival the duty officer had a fully involved vehicle fire which was in close proximity to the home which also suffered some damage.”

Richert says there were actually two vehicle that were involved…

“There were two vehicle that were damaged, one slightly, the other one was completely destroyed, and definitely some damage to the front side of the home.”

Richert says no one was hurt.

He says they responded with three units and 10 fire fighters, and they were on scene for about an hour and a half.

Richert says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.