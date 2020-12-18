The search for missing man Randolph Quilt will continue this weekend.

Quilt was last seen on September 26 in Williams Lake and reported missing by his family at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation to Alexis Creek RCMP on November 29.

Family and friends are carrying on their search and are inviting members of the community to help them.

A co-ordinated search will focus around Walmart on South Lakeside Road and Dog Creek Road on Saturday and on Highway 20 between Williams Lake and the Sheep Creek Bridge on Sunday.

Anyone wanting to participate is asked to meet at the Stampede Grounds parking lot at 9 a.m. both days, and bring a high viz vest, ice grips for shoes, face masks and dress warmly.