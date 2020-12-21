A Williams Lake man who was involved with a standoff with police over the Family Day long weekend has been sentenced in provincial court.

27-year old Dylan Lulua received a one month conditional sentence, 12 months probation and a five year firearms prohibition after pleading guilty to a charge of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

A second charge of Pointing a Firearm was stayed.

Williams Lake RCMP say they responded to a report of an individual who was involved in a dispute on Midnight Drive just before midnight on February 16th.

Police say a suspect was identified but not present at that location.

RCMP say they then went to a second location in the 700 block of 11th Avenue, where a suspect was observed exiting a residence with a firearm and pointing it toward a vehicle with an occupant in the immediate area.

An officer engaged the suspect who then fled back into the house.

RCMP say they managed to remove three individuals from the residence for safety, and continued to negotiate with the suspect who remained inside until he eventually surrended without incident at 2-15 a.m. the following day.