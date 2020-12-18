Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020

(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

624 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in BC, boosting the provincial total to 54,400.

There are 356 individuals fighting the virus in the hospital, 92 of whom are in intensive care.

11 more people have died, the provincial death toll has reached 724.

60 new cases were announced today in Interior Health and 48 more in Northern Health.

Over the past week, the North has seen 224 cases of COVID-19, Northern Health released a statement earlier today (Friday) urging people to adhere to provincial health orders.

“With the holiday season here, we are all looking to find creative and safe ways to connect with our families, friends and loved ones,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

2,592 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been given to front-line health care workers in the Lower Mainland so far, 1,376 were given yesterday.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 47 (1,509)

Interior: + 60 (3,124)

Vancouver Coastal: + 106 (10,969)

Fraser : + 406 (28,887)

Island: + 5 (808)