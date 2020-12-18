(Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Prince George Cougars netminder Taylor Gauthier is quite happy to live out his childhood dream of wearing the maple leaf at the World Juniors.

The tournament kicks off Boxing Day for Canada when they play their opener against Germany in Edmonton.

Gauthier says he’s not taking his foot off the gas after making the team.

“The hard work starts now and I am just trying to win that starting job now.”

The 19-year-old now has his eyes set on being named the starting goaltender over teammates Devon Levi and Kamloops Blazer Dylan Garand.

“It’s going to be a battle between us three goalies that are still here. We are all here for a reason and that is because we are good goalies, I just have to go in everyday practice like it is a game and show that I have what it takes to win every night.”

Gauthier is quite excited to share the international stage with Garand, a colleague with whom he has had many battles within the BC Division.