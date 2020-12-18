A 50-year old man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting incident in the South Cariboo.

Nicholas Finley was sentenced to five years in prison and also received a lifetime firearms prohibition in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

He was given credit for 123 days time served.

A 12-member jury found Finley guilty in August of last year of Aggravated Assault and Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure.

Three other charges were stayed.

100 Mile House RCMP were called out to Horse Lake Road back in March of 2016 where they found a 42-year old man who had been shot in the arm.

Finley was taken into custody 12 days later in Mission.