A case of identity theft has been reported in 100 Mile House.

According to police, a complainant came forward to 100 Mile House RCMP and reported her email was hacked. The complainant says her name and information was being used to forward a website from Quebec. No funds were lost by the complainant.

RCMP recommended the complainant use stronger passwords, and is taking the opportunity to remind the public to do the same. RCMP recommend using stronger passwords as suggested by phones and other security softwares to protect personal information.