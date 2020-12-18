Another Joint Force Operation has been completed by 100 Mile House RCMP.

Along with 100 Mile House RCMP Highway Patrol, the 100 Mile House Crime Reduction Unit, and CVSE, 100 Mile House RCMP completed the Joint Force Operation in the Lac La Hache area.

The operation resulted in a number of investigations and charges, including:

An impaired driving by drug investigation was initiated at one vehicle stop, with Criminal Code charges being forwarded to Crown Counsel for review once urine analysis is obtained.

A driver was charged with driving while prohibited, and related CCLA offenses.

A four-month prohibition was served on a driver.

Several speeding tickets were issued, as well as a number of Liquor Act violation tickets.

Along with these charges, several prolific offenders were spoken to during vehicle stops, and other intelligence has been gathered to further some police investigations.

RCMP say these operations have been highly successful in the 100 Mile House area, and the detachment will continue in the new year.