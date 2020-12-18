In the spirit of the Christmas season there is labour peace throughout the City of Quesnel.

The City and CUPE Local 10-50 ratified a new collective agreement last month and now the city and the unionized workers at the Rec Centre have a new deal.

Christi McKee-Poitras is the President of both Locals.

Here she goes over a few of the details…

“We bargained for the pool to match the 10-50 agreement. With the bereavement leave we’re more equal to what they were and our holidays, and our definition of a day we made them equal in their language. The wages are both 1.5, 2,2, and 2 for four years.”

McKee-Poitras says between 35 and 40 employees are in the 1050-1 Local.

She says they reached an agreement following one full day of bargaining and the members ratified the agreement on Wednesday night.