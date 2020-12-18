(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

1,215 Health Care Workers in the Lower Mainland have now received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, that news comes on a day when 673 new cases of the virus were announced in the province.

47 were in Northern Health and 66 in Interior Health.

There are now 10,009 active cases in BC, 358 are in hospital; 93 of whom are in ICU.

Northern Health’s total number of active cases is 401.

There are 47 people are in the hospital in the North ; 19 of whom are in ICU.

Interior Health has 809 active cases with 28 people in hospital, and seven in ICU.

Sadly, the virus claimed the lives of 21 more British Columbians, and the provincial death toll is now 713.

There are no new Health Care outbreaks but two new community outbreaks.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 47 (1,462)

Interior: + 66 (3,064)

Vancouver Coastal: + 145 (10,863)

Fraser : + 403 (28,481)

Island: + 4 (803)