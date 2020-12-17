Photo by Tanner Wallace Scriber, My Cariboo Now, staff

The City of Williams Lake is applying for two Northern Development Initiative Trust grants.

The City applied for $8,000 under the Grant Writing Support program and $50,000 under the Economic Development Capacity Building Program.

The Grant Writing Support program would support the City by researching grant programs, tracking deadlines for grant reporting, preparing funding applications to the agencies, foundations, and government programs to access more funding dollars to support crucial City projects and initiatives.

In 2019 and 2020, the City acquired $3 million from various grant programs, excluding the Gas Tax Program ($500,000) and the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant ($2.6 million), Summer Student Programs ($40,000) and Recreation Centre grants. The City is planning to fund a significant portion of its capital expenditures through grants in 2021.

The Economic Development Grant program provides funding to hire and maintain an Economic Development Officer (EDO) within the municipality.

The EDO supports the City by providing leadership through broad community involvement that promotes the community’s economic well-being. Additionally, the EDO will research, analyze, develop, and implement plans for community development needs.

The City has applied and received both grants for years.