Clinton RCMP and residents are showing they’re in the giving mood, and ‘crammed the cruiser’ over the weekend.

In collaboration with the Elizabeth Fry Foundation, Clinton RCMP raised approximately 1160 pounds of food, 400 toys, and $4,300 for the Clinton Food Bank.

Const. Marika Masters says the food has already been distributed, but the Clinton Food Bank is seeking more families to distribute toys for kids in need.

“We’re really pleased with the generosity of our small community”, Masters says, “We’re hoping it will have a really positive impact on so many families this holiday season”.