The province has taken the next step in rebuilding the West Fraser Road.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued a tender to rebuild and realign the washed-out sections of West Fraser Road.

In April 2018, high water levels from the spring freshet caused Narcosli Creek to erode five sections of West Fraser Road on the west side of the Fraser River, 17 kilometres south of Quesnel. The damage was so severe that the road had to be closed. Since the washout, a detour route has been in place via the Garner and Webster Lake road system.

The project is viewed to be complicated from a geotechnical and hydrotechnical perspective and will bypass the active slide areas along the washed-out portions, improving the safety and efficiency of the roadway.

The plan is to build 5.6 kilometres of two-lane road on a new alignment on the east side of Narcosli Creek along with a new bridge crossing.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2021 and finish in fall 2023.