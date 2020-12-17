(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Northern Health saw 47 new cases which boosted the North’s total to 1,415.

Interior Health’s total went up by 91 to just under three thousand (2,998) since the pandemic began.

Province-wide, 640 more people were diagnosed with the virus as the provincial total is now 44,103 with 9,950 active cases.

There have been nearly 900 identified cases in Northern Health in the past month and there are now 385 active cases in the North.

44 people are in hospital in Northern Health, 19 of whom are in ICU.

Interior Health has 843 active cases with 28 people in hospital and 7 in ICU.

There was also another death in Interior Health announced today.

A woman in her 90’s became the region’s 8th death.

Provincially, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 24 more people, boosting BC’s death toll to 692.

362 people are in hospital fighting the virus, 91 of whom are in ICU.

On a more positive note, an update was also provided on the state of vaccinations in the province.

“Yesterday, 409 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were given to B.C. front-line health-care workers,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “starting next week, the province will receive weekly vaccine deliveries for clinics in every health region throughout the province.”

Today’s report follows Premier John Horgan’s announcement from earlier today (Wednesday) that stricter enforcement on COVID-19 protocols will be implemented across the province.

The changes implemented are as followed:

Elimination of delayed payment of fines to hold rule-breakers accountable

More in-person safety inspections at workplaces

Active support for police from gaming investigators, conservation officers, and others

Breakdown by region:

North: + 47 (1,415)

Interior: + 91 (2,998)

Vancouver Coastal: + 98 (10,718)

Fraser : + 399 (28,078)

Island: + 5 (799)