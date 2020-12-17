The City of Quesnel has signed a new 3-year contract with the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District for its Healthcare Recruitment program.

Amy Reid, the Manager of Economic Development and Tourism, went over some of the details at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting…

“The new agreement includes an increased budget for the Healthcare Recruitment Coordinator contract position, and an agreement to share the cost of any loss incurred in the renting and subletting of the apartment for physicians and healthcare professionals.”

The new contract, valued at $161,275.43, will allow the City’s Healthcare Recruitment Coordinator to continue to welcome healthcare professionals, and their families, to Quesnel and to continue to support their settlement in the community.

Mayor Bob Simpson, also the Chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District, says they are trying to replicate Quesnel’s program in both the South and Central Cariboo…

“We’ve been working with Interior Health to try to figure out an alignment. The Board really considers what we’re doing here in Quesnel as what they want to see replicated in south and central. They figure that we’re the Cadillac version. So at the last Board meeting for the CCRHD we’ve come up with a bit of a game plan to approach the District of 100 Mile House, the City of Williams Lake, and if they’re willing to pick it up and model it along our lines so be it. If not we’re going to go to independent requests for proposals in those two communities.”

Simpson says he and Vice Chair, CRD Director Al Richmond, are working on that.

Quesnel received the Community Project Award for communities under 20 thousand people at the BC Economic Development Association’s annual awards banquet back in 2016.