The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a trailer fire in the Red Bluff area.

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert goes over a few of the details…

“We were called out at 10-27 this morning to a residence on Mountain Ash Road. Upon arrival we had smoke in the building.”

Richert says two people were home at the time and called 9-1-1.

He says no one was hurt.

Richert says they were on scene for about 45 minutes as they quickly knocked the fire down.

He says there is some damage to the walls and pipes inside the trailer, as well as some minor smoke damage.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.