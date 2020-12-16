The District of 100 Mile House has applied for a grant to improve tourism facilities in the region.

The application was made for the Tourism Dependent Communities Fund, for an amount of $210,000 dollars. Funding from the grant will go towards the Visitor Centre Amenity Fund, which will improve tourism facilities in the area.

New washroom facilities near the South Cariboo Visitor Centre were mentioned during Tuesday’s District Council meeting as a possible use for the funding.