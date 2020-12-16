The City of Williams Lake has extended its remedial action order for property owners on Frizzi Road.

The order was initially placed on November 10 after concerns about further land slippage and erosion into the River Valley.

Properties will now have until February 15, 2021, to move all inventory, materials, and debris away from the edge of the slope to a distance of 15 or 25 metres.

Council directed staff to provide status reports every two weeks to ensure they work to remove the materials continue and that staff meet with property owners to explore options to mitigate further slippage.

Council also directed City Staff to inquire with CN Rail about the speed at which trains are going through Frizzi Road’s vicinity as several property owners raised concerns about vibrations caused by the trains.

During the regular meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the city council voted in favour of the extension.