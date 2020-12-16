Mayor Bob Simpson made the request at Tuesday night’s electronic Council meeting.

It was the final meeting of 2020…

“I do ask everybody to remain home, keep you bubble small, find creative ways to enjoy maintaining contact with family during this period of time. I think the best gift that we could give everyone this Christmas is the gift of health, and that gift of health is with us doing some sacrifice with our normal Christmas and New Year’s activities.”

Simpson also noted problems in nearby communities as examples of what can happen…

“The Prince George Hospital is at the point of potentially being overwhelmed, and other communities in the north are also reaching critical points to the point that a critical care team was flown into one of them to help out.”

That community is Fort St. James.

Simpson added that so far Quesnel has been doing quite well and that we need to continue that.