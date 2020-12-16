The Cariboo-Chilcotin School District and the Interior Health Region will be holding their third virtual town hall meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place tonight, starting at 5:00 p.m. with a link to the meeting available on the school district’s website.

“We just want to make sure people have the latest information in terms of how the processes have worked with regards to any exposures related to our schools,” Superintendent of Schools Chris van der Mark said. “We have had some experience with how that works and how that notification happens, and how the communication works with Interior Health. We want to be able to share that process.”

The district has had three COVID-19 exposures, all taking place at the Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Branch.

van der Mark said that they want to answer any questions that people may have and reassure people that the processes and protocols have been going really well.

He noted that they also want to share some tips for parents and students on how to handle the upcoming Christmas break.

“Making sure people continue to find ways to celebrate and be happy and healthy and take care of each other,” he said. “Hopefully, that can be touched on as well.”

van der Mark added that he encourages people to tune in and get more informed and have any questions answered by medical experts.