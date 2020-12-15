It was just over two weeks ago that the City of Williams Lake announced it would be providing “Pandemic Kits” for local businesses as well as seniors’ homes.

The City spent a total of $100,000 of their $2.6 million COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant on the kits.

Alex Gresl, the executive director for the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, said that the district was pleased to see how the money was spent

“I know a lot of the businesses already have some steps in place when it comes to working with COVID and to be COVID safe,” he said. “For the City to step up to help is a great thing.

Gresl added that he would like to see the City continue helping struggling businesses get back on their feet.

“Having that education process for what are the options available to any type of business or industry that’s out there in response to COVID and some of the challenges that a lof businesses are facing has been huge,” he said.