(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A graphic lip-biting incident dating back to January of 2019 has finally reached its end.

Yesterday (Monday), the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed Hailee Kowalchuk was sentenced to one count each of aggravated assault and breach of probation.

The sentence on the assault charge was two years followed by one year of probation but as a result of time served, no further jail time was ordered.

Kowalchuk also received a lifetime firearms ban.

At the time of the incident, police in Prince George went to a home on North Nechako Road just after 1:30 AM and found a woman missing a portion of her bottom lip.

Investigators determined the lip was bitten during a physical altercation between both people.