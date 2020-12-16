The District of 100 Mile House has released a new survey to help understand what 100 Mile House residents want for the future of the district’s economic future.

The District received funding from the Federal and Provincial government in the spring to revamp the Economic Development Plan, and will be asking for public feedback. The district has released a survey, asking for more information regarding which industries have potential in the area.

Director of Economic Development and Planning Joanne Doddridge says “this a chance people have to give their input on where they think the district should invest time, resources and energy with economic development.”

Doddridge says the survey is short, and takes about ten minutes to complete.

The expected completion date for the survey is around may of 2021, and more opportunities to participate in the development of 100 Mile House will be announced in the new year.

Click here to complete the survey.