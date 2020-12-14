A look at the Williams Lake Speedy Glass set up for the fundraiser. (Photo courtesy of Belron Canada)

The Williams Lake branch of Speedy Glass was able to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The branch contributed over $200 of a $9,000 donation from their parent company Belron Canada.

Duncan Libby, a regional manager of operations for Belron, said that the fundraiser went extremely well, especially in today’s COVID landscape.

“Even with the pandemic and all the pressures this year to do with that but when you mention the cause to people you can tell that really touches them,” he said. “You partner that with the safety feature as well we saw a bigger impact this year than we actually have in the past.”

For Belron this is the second year that they’ve held the fundraiser in which the purchasing of windshield wipers goes towards raising money. Last year they were able to raise over $8,000.

“We take two dollars, give it to the Canadain Cancer Society for every set of wipers that we sell,” Libby said. “We sold over 2,000 sets. On top of that Belron Canada and our supplier donates another two dollars, so four dollars for every set of wipers that we sold went directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.”

Libby said that he felt this year’s fundraising was very important for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“It’s been a very tough year for them with the pandemic, a lot of the donations they would usually get they may not have gotten this year, so it was even more important for us to make sure that we did our best and were able to produce as much as we could because I think it’s a cause that really touches everybody across segments of our business.”

Libby added that though the winter weather has fluctuated, it is important to make sure your wipers are up for the task.

“A lot of people don’t know what a safety feature they are on their vehicles,” he said. “We do recommend every six months that they get changed to make sure you are seeing clearly in the inclement weather we have. It’s very important for your safety to make sure you are seeing clearly.”

The Williams Lake branch was one of over 50 stores participating in the fundraiser.