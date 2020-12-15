100 Mile House RCMP are sounding the alarm on mail theft in the area.

According to police, several reports of mail theft in different parts of the South Cariboo have come to RCMP. They say the affected areas included several locations along Highway 24 and other areas around 100 Mile House.

RCMP says they have been advised by Canada Post of personal, monetary, and business items stolen from mailboxes.

According to RCMP, mail theft is a common occurrence during the holiday season.

RCMP says Canada Post has spoken to the owners of the stolen mail.