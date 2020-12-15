A man and a woman accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse last week in Quesnel have been arrested.

Sergeant Richard Weseen explains how they managed to identify the suspects…

“On December 14th, after identifying the couple with video surveillance, the Quesnel RCMP arrested the couple. When they were searched, the police located several items and financial cards belonging to the woman.”

Weseen says they are now facing charges…

“A 41-year old male and a 26 year old female are facing charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and fraud. The couple are scheduled to appear in court for a first appearance on February 23rd, 2021.”

Weseen says their names are not being released at this time, although he says they are known to police.

He says the charges are in connection with an incident last Tuesday on December 8th when he says the elderly woman was having difficulty making a deposit at a local bank ATM…

“An unknown couple came to her aid, and after they assisted her with the deposit, the couple helped the woman walk back to her car. The couple told her they hadn’t eaten for a while and asked for money. In true Christmas spirit, she gave them twenty dollars for food. When they asked for a ride down the street, she graciously agreed due to the poor weather. As the couple exited the car, they stole the woman’s purse.”

Weseen says before she could cancel her bank cards, the woman’s account had already been drained of $400 from a fraudulent ATM withdraw.

He says it is believed the couple watched the woman enter her PIN number when they assisted her at the bank.

Weseen says a second fraudulent withdraw at another location was unsuccessful.