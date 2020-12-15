Charges have now been laid against a 24-year old man accused of fleeing from police in Williams Lake.

Hayden Lee Alwood is facing eight counts in total, including Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting a Police Officer with a Weapon and Assaulting a Peace Officer.

According to BC Court Services, Alwood is due back in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Williams Lake RCMP received a report on Friday morning that a black Nissan Ultima had fled from a Quesnel officer during a routine traffic stop.

Police say the suspect vehicle was covertly followed and officers were strategically positioned in front of the vehicle with tire deflation devices.

During the initial deployment, RCMP say the vehicle accelerated toward an officer, who repositioned from harm’s way.

The suspect vehicle did sustain a tire deflation and was followed to a second position where another tire deflation deployment occurred.

Eventually the suspect was located in a residential area north of Williams Lake.

He was then arrested following a brief foot chase.