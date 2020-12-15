100 Mile House RCMP say they have received multiple reports of violations of the Provincial Health Order, including one at a local business.

According to RCMP, an anonymous complainant reported a business owner serving customers while not wearing a mask. RCMP attended the business, and say both the employees and customers in the business were all in compliance with the Provincial Health Order.

RCMP say several complaints have come to them on the matter. RCMP say they are appreciative of the engagement of the community on the issue and will be investigating each incident on its own merit.