Williams Lake RCMP was called early this (Monday, December 14) morning at 2:47 to a report of a disturbance at a residence in 1000 block of Maple Street in the City.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when police arrived they found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

“The victim was immediately rushed to hospital by police and his injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.” Saunderson said, “A 30-year-old woman was arrested shortly after and remains in police custody.

Saunderson added those involved are known to each other and police do not believe that the public is at any further risk.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.