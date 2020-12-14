A suspect is in custody after fleeing from police.

On Friday morning (December 11, 2020) at 11:30, Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a black Nissan Ultimate that fled from a Quesnel officer during a traffic stop.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said multiple intervention points were established and the suspect vehicle was located in a residential area north of Williams Lake.

Saunderson said Officers followed the vehicle and were strategically positioned in front of it with tire deflation devices. During the initial deployment, the vehicle accelerated toward an Officer who was able to get out of harm’s way.

“The suspect vehicle did sustain a flat tire and continued on its way were another deployment was used and subsequently deflated the tires of the vehicle,” Saunderson said, “The suspect driver attempted to flee on foot who was apprehended during a high-risk arrest”.

The suspect remains in custody and was assessed for minor injuries, who appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances.

Saunderson said it was determined the vehicle was not stolen but the driver will be held in custody for offenses of dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, flight from police, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A drug-impaired investigation is ongoing and the name of the accused will not be released until charges are approved by Crown Counsel.

“The removal of firearms in the possession of violent offenders remain a priority of Williams Lake RCMP”, said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP. “Despite not knowing this suspect was armed, the criminal code offenses initially committed by this offender resulted in the removal of weapons from the street inclusive of a suspected impaired driver. There was a great potential given this offender’s demonstrated disregard for police and public safety”.

Anyone with information about this investigation or observed the driving habits of a black Nissan Ultimate are asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.