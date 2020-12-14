Danny Williams (left) of the 100 Mile House Food Bank receives an envelope of donations from Chris Adams (Darin Bain, mycariboonow.com staff)

The annual Turkey Day fundraiser in 100 Mile House has raised more money than ever.

811 Turkeys have been raised this year, each turkey being a 25 dollar donation.

Overall, 20,275 dollars have been raised for the 100 Mile House Food Bank this year, more than any other year in the 30 plus years the fundraiser has been running.

The previous record of 790 turkeys was set in 2017, the year wildfires devastated 100 Mile House.