The Cariboo region saw 18 new cases of COVID-19 in November.

The Quesnel area saw six new cases, the Cariboo-Chilcotin area saw nine new cases, and the 100 Mile House area saw three new cases last month.

As of November 30, the Quesnel area has now seen 19 total cases, the Cariboo-Chilcotin now has had 22 cases, and the 100 Mile House are now has had 15 cases.

The Cariboo area now has had a total of 56 cases.