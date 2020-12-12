The Williams Lake branch of the Lake City Secondary School has had a third positive COVID-19 exposure.

The announcement was made in a letter sent to parents yesterday (Friday).

Cariboo-Chilcotin School District Superintendent of Schools Chris van der Mark said the individual was present on the school campus December 2 to 4.

van der Mark continued in saying that the person did not have any symptoms at that time. They became sick following school activities and sought testing immediately and followed the school safety protocols.

Six students have been asked to self-isolate in relation to this exposure.

This case makes it the third COVID-19 exposure at the high school in just over three weeks. The first exposure involved two confirmed cases, which considered one exposure; the second announced came earlier this week on Monday.