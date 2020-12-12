The Cariboo Regional District won’t be deciding this year as to what it will be doing with it’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant funding.

The CRD board decided to discuss further possible uses and disbursement of the funding be brought forward at a January 14 Finance and Budget Committee meeting, meaning no money will be allocated until then.

The CRD received $837,000 that may be used to:

addressing revenues shortfalls;

facility reopening and operating costs;

emergency planning and response costs; bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire protection and police;

computer and other electronic technology costs (to improve interconnectivity and virtual communications);

services for vulnerable persons; and

other related costs

The CRD has to have the funds fully utilized by 2022 and has already received close to ten requests for funding from various organizations in the Cariboo region.