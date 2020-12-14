The Cariboo Regional District’s decision came out of a special meeting on Friday.

Jim Glassford, the CRD Director for Area I and also the Co-Chair of the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee, says they came up with 300 thousand dollars for the three Rec Commissions…

“The North Cariboo Committee was talking 200 thousand for the north, but the way it worked out was we would go with 100 thousand for each, the north, south and central commissions, to tie them over so they can get back up and running because we don’t have the traffic going through our pools and our skating rinks and what not.”

The meeting was called after a motion at North Cariboo Joint Planning that called on both the CRD and the City of Quesnel to consider putting in 200 thousand dollars to keep the facilities running and the workers working.

The City did put 200 grand in out of the 2.5 million dollars it received in COVID restart money.

The CRD received 837 thousand in total.

Glassford says some other decisions were also made at Friday’s meeting…

“They wanted to spend about 46 thousand, nothing’s for sure yet as we’re going to talk about it again in January, but they were talking about 46 thousand to upgrade some of their files at the CRD, and they wanted to give a hundred thousand for all the community halls because they were shorted, they haven’t had a lot of traffic going through. They’re talking Anahim Airport needs some money to keep it open, and 100 Mile and CRD were talking some for mental health.”

Glassford did say that if there was some money left over that they don’t use, then some of that could go to North Cariboo Sub Regional Recreation as well.

He says this issue will be discussed further at both the next regular CRD Board meeting and the next North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee meeting.