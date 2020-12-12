Seniors in Williams Lake will be getting something special this Christmas season and it won’t be coming from Santa.

Williams Lake and District Executive Director, Alex Gresl, said they got the idea to do a fundraiser for the seniors when they were looking at ways in how they could support the community over the Christmas holidays.

“And in doing so we found a need for the seniors here. So what we’ve done, we’ve expanded on our Spark Into Christmas Program to include accepting donations for the seniors in Williams Lake. So as an annual event the Chamber of Commerce will be collecting donations for seniors every year.”

Gresl said when they reached out to Glenda Winger, Manager of the Williams Lake Senior Centre, and told her about their fundraising idea for them that she was absolutely elated.

“She expressed the same kind of sentiment that we had found is that sometimes during the course of the Holidays, and again with COVID, a family can’t come and visit, it’s a hard time of the year for some of the seniors here,” Gresl said, “So we felt that in the spirit of this beautiful community for us to do what we can to bring more that spirit of Christmas to them”.

Gresl said the first day (Wednesday, December 9th) when the Chamber office started collecting simple donations of gift cards, puzzles, craft supplies, mitts, scarves, toques, and slippers, their donation box was full.

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be accepting donations for the seniors at their office until Friday, December 18th.