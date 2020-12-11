(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

737 new cases of COVID-19 were announced across BC today.

That total includes 99 in Interior Health for a total of 2,601 since the pandemic began, and 41 in Northern Health for 1,240 in total.

There are 9,589 active cases in the province.

342 people are battling the virus in the hospital; 87 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 12,008 people are under active public health monitoring while the provincial recovery rate has reached 73%.

There have been 11 new virus-related deaths, the provincial death toll is now 598.

One new community outbreak and three new health care outbreaks have been identified.

“We want to ensure we are moving into this stage of our COVID-19 response in the best position possible, which means working together to make sure we don’t fall back as we move forward with our immunization program,” stated Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by region:

North – +41 (1,240)

Interior – +99 (2,601)

Vancouver Coastal – +119 (10,236)

Fraser – +469 (25,867)

Island – +8 (758)