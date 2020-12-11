100 Mile House RCMP are seeking information on a break and enter on a seasonal Mahood Lake Property.

According to RCMP, the incident occurred in the Month of November. RCMP say multiple items were stolen from the property, including a chainsaw, fish-finder, and a two-way radio. According to RCMP, a suspicious truck, which is described as a newer model Ford F-350,m was captured on a security camera at a late hour.

RCMP are seeking public assistance in finding the owner of the truck, as it is now considered a vehicle of interest.