Quesnel RCMP say the Crime Reduction Unit originally investigated the man who was believed to be operating a drug trafficking network back in November, and he was arrested earlier this week on Wednesday after he was observed engaging in drug trafficking activity.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says police executed a search warrant on his residence resulting in the seizure of a variety of drugs…

“79 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 123 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), $6,940 in cash, a 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition, a taser and body armour.”

Weseen says the man has since been released from custody but is facing a number of drug and firearm related charges.

“Drug trafficking continues to be a priority for the Quesnel RCMP. The Crime Reduction Unit is making a positive impact on the fight against drug and property offenders since their inception in the spring of 2020.”

Anyone with information on drug trafficking activity in the community, or any other crime, is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.