Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

28 more people lost their battle to the virus, a record amount of deaths recorded in a single day, pushing BC’s death toll up to 587.

According to BC Health Officials, all but 2 of the total deaths have been seniors living in care facilities.

723 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the province, 40 of those were in Northern Health boosting the region’s total up to 1,199 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 82 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 2,502.

Across BC, there are 9,524 active cases with 347 in hospital; 83 of whom are in ICU.

There are 57 active outbreaks in BC’s Health Care System, the Rotary Manor outbreak in Dawson Creek is over.

Breakdown by region:

North – +40 (1,199)

Interior – +82 (2,502)

Vancouver Coastal – +135 (10,117)

Fraser – +456 (25,398)

Island – +10 (750)