The District of 100 Mile House’s monthly meeting for December has been moved back one week.

According to District Administrator Roy Scott says the decision to move the meeting was not based on the recent Provincial Health Order but was moved due to a lack of items on the agenda.

The upcoming meeting, which will be on December 15th, will look different because of new restrictions under the Provincial Health Order. Some council members will be attending the meeting virtually, allowing members of the public to attend.

An agenda for the upcoming meeting will be made available soon.