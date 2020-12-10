Sergeant Richard Weseen says an elderly female was having difficulty making a deposit at a local bank ATM on Tuesday evening at around 5-45, when an unknown male and female came to her aid.

After the deposit was made, the couple then helped the female walk to her car, which is when this apparent good will went sideways…

“The couple told her they hadn’t eaten for a while and asked for money. In true Christmas spirit, she gave them twenty dollars for food. When they asked for a ride down the street, she graciously agreed due to the poor weather at the time. When the couple exited the car, they slammed her door and quickly walked away.”

Weseen says when the elderly lady got home she noticed that her purse had been stolen…

“Before she could cancel her bank cards, her account had already been drained of $400 from a fraudulent ATM withdraw. It is believed the couple watched the lady enter her PIN number when they assisted her at the bank.”

Weseen says it’s unfortunate that there are people in the world who prey on those who are trying to do the right thing, adding that this couple saw an opportunity to victimize an elderly lady, and they befriended her, all in an effort to steal from her.

He says RCMP urge the public to donate to food banks and non-profit groups if they wish to help the homeless and vulnerable population, rather than provide cash to panhandlers.

Weseen says an investigation is now underway to try to identify these two suspects…

“The male was described as Caucasian, 5’8, medium build, and wearing a dark jacket and a mask. The female suspect was Indigenous, slim build, light coloured hair, and was wearing a dark jacket and a black mask.”

Weseen says RCMP are gathering video surveillance from businesses in the area in an attempt to identify them as well.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.