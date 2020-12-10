(Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

After providing an update on the COVID-19 vaccine in BC, Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry gave the daily COVID-19 update with emotion in her voice.

619 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province as the provincial total reaches 39,337, there are 9,329 active.

Northern Health saw 27 new cases as the region is now at 1,159 with 378 active as the region’s recovery rate is now 67%.

338 people are battling the virus in the hospital; 40 are in Northern Health, with 14 in ICU.

11,526 people are under active public health monitoring, meanwhile, the provincial recovery rate is now 72%.

16 more people lost their battle to the virus as the death toll is now 559.

Breakdown by region:

North – +27 (1,159)

Interior – +81 (2,420)

Vancouver Coastal – +121 (9,982)

Fraser – +384 (24,942)

Island – +5(740)

Outside of Canada – +1