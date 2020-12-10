A 27-year old man, accused of trying to steal the ATM at G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel, has been sentenced in Provincial Court.

Andrew Reeve will spend 6 days and jail and will be on probation for 12 months.

Reeve pleaded guilty in August to one count each of Break & Enter with Intent to Commit an Offence and Mischief.

A third charge of Theft under $5,000 was stayed.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the hospital back on August 11th of last year.

Upon arrival, they discovered a smashed window to the front entrance and a vehicle tow strap that had been left behind.

Police say it appeared that the strap broke in an attempt to steal the ATM.