The giving spirit is alive and well in 100 Mile House this holiday season.

Multiple fundraisers and drives are reporting success in the South Cariboo. The annual ‘Turkey Day’ fundraiser has over $18,000 pledged towards the 100 Mile House Food Bank’s Christmas hamper distribution, The Starry Nights for Palliative Care fundraiser is seeing continued success as well.

It’s not just fundraisers seeing community support, Coats for All had one of its most successful years yet. According to Coats for All Organizer Annie McKave, over a thousand items of clothing were donated and distributed in the community, many of which were homemade items.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall applauded the effort of 100 Mile House, saying Christmas is coming because of the resident’s generosity. “You need to give yourself a hand, you made Christmas come to 100 Mile,” Campsall says, ” It’s just amazing when people get out, with their hearts and their hands and write these cheques”.