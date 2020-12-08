The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating an incident that happened nearly two months ago in Anahim Lake.

The office said that information provided by RCMP states that during the evening of October 11, police received a report of a motor vehicle incident about 15 kilometres east of Nimpo Lake on Highway 20.

The caller indicated that the driver was walking around and did not appear to be injured, but they were reportedly unable to locate the driver when officers arrived.

The next day, the RCMP was advised that the driver was missing, and another search was commenced. The man was located about 500 metres from the site of the motor vehicle incident. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment

Late last week, the RCMP was informed that the driver might have sustained serious injuries, and the IIO was informed.

The IIO will investigate to determine the extent of the man’s injuries and what role, if any, police may have played in the injuries.