Williams Lake RCMP continues to see increase in property offences
Williams Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Jeff Pelley. (Photo by Tanner Wallace-Scribner)
The Williams Lake RCMP saw a slight decrease in its calls for service over the last month.
Detachment Commander with the Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley gave his Police Commission Report for January 1 to November 30.
The latest numbers show that there have been 937 calls for service in the Williams Lake jurisdiction during the month of November, a decrease of 16 calls from the previous month
Looking at individual offences, the Williams Lake RCMP has seen the biggest increase in property offences with a total of 1880 calls for service in 2020, compared to 1773 calls for services in 2019.
The City also saw an increase in CDSA Drug Possession and Trafficking combining for a total of 179 calls for service in 2020 from 155 in 2019.
INCREASES
|Property offences
|1773
|1880
|Auto theft
|122
|128
|Break and Enter to businesses
|54
|61
|Theft from motor vehicles
|238
|268
|Mischief
|570
|669
|CDSA Drug Possession
|103
|116
|CDSA Drug Trafficking
|52
|63
|Collisions
|253
|274
DECREASES
|Persons offenses
|736
|643
|Robbery
|19
|13
|Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm
|51
|48
|Break and Enter to Residences
|84
|69
|Assaults
|227
|190
|Fraud
|176
|171
|Impaired
|168
|158