The Williams Lake RCMP saw a slight decrease in its calls for service over the last month.

Detachment Commander with the Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley gave his Police Commission Report for January 1 to November 30.

The latest numbers show that there have been 937 calls for service in the Williams Lake jurisdiction during the month of November, a decrease of 16 calls from the previous month

Looking at individual offences, the Williams Lake RCMP has seen the biggest increase in property offences with a total of 1880 calls for service in 2020, compared to 1773 calls for services in 2019.

The City also saw an increase in CDSA Drug Possession and Trafficking combining for a total of 179 calls for service in 2020 from 155 in 2019.

INCREASES

Property offences 1773 1880 
Auto theft 122 128 
Break and Enter to businesses 54 61 
Theft from motor vehicles 238 268 
Mischief  570 669 
CDSA Drug Possession  103 116 
CDSA Drug Trafficking 52 63 
Collisions 253 274 

 DECREASES

Persons offenses 736 643 
Robbery  19 13 
Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm 51 48 
Break and Enter to Residences 84 69 
Assaults 227 190 
Fraud 176 171 
Impaired  168 158 

 