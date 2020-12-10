The Williams Lake RCMP saw a slight decrease in its calls for service over the last month.

Detachment Commander with the Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley gave his Police Commission Report for January 1 to November 30.

The latest numbers show that there have been 937 calls for service in the Williams Lake jurisdiction during the month of November, a decrease of 16 calls from the previous month

Looking at individual offences, the Williams Lake RCMP has seen the biggest increase in property offences with a total of 1880 calls for service in 2020, compared to 1773 calls for services in 2019.

The City also saw an increase in CDSA Drug Possession and Trafficking combining for a total of 179 calls for service in 2020 from 155 in 2019.

INCREASES

Property offences 1773 1880 Auto theft 122 128 Break and Enter to businesses 54 61 Theft from motor vehicles 238 268 Mischief 570 669 CDSA Drug Possession 103 116 CDSA Drug Trafficking 52 63 Collisions 253 274

DECREASES