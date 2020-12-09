A new blog to make archaeology easier to understand and to help educate area residents is now online.

Project Manager and Senior Archaeologist for Williams Lake First Nation and Sugarcane Archaeology, Whitney Spearing, said the blog was designed to be a more in-depth version of what they are posting on Facebook and Instagram.

“What we kind of felt was that the photographs and the little posts don’t really give a whole lot of education about what you see in the photo so we do have a bunch of projects on there that are posted, cool things we are doing in terms of surveys, areas that we’ve been in. This blog is supposed to be a more in-depth version of that”.

Spearing said in addition to the blog being an educational tool it will also provide up-to-date information on some of the works and projects that they’re doing.

Spearing said they hope this blog also helps people understand their role to preserve important historical and cultural information.

“We know that the community has a ton of information and many people are willing to give it they just don’t have a forum so we’re hoping to cross educate. We’ll get education from the community in terms of what sites maybe there or what they may have in their own personal collections but vice versa they’ll also be educated on what to do in modern times when you do find a site”.

The Sugar Cane Archaeology blog is online at www.sugarcanearch.ca and while there are only two posts so far more are in the works.